Health

Are You Quitting SoulCycle? Join This DC-Based Fitness Studio Instead and It Will Donate Money to Progressive Groups

Elevate Interval Fitness will give $20 to the DNC or Swing Left on behalf of each new member.
Written by
| Published on
Photo by SoulCycle/Instagram.

By now, you’ve probably heard: Equinox and SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross has come under fire for planning to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump. Twitter has been alight with folks claiming SoulCycle is “cancelled,” and that they will be taking a political stance by refusing to shell out $32 for a single class.

If you’re in the DC area and find yourself between a SoulCycle bike and a hard place—you really want to work out at a nice studio, but you also really want to uphold your principles—Elevate Interval Fitness is here to help.

The studio, which hosts cardio and strength circuit classes, will donate $20 to either the progressive group Swing Left or the Democratic National Committee on behalf of each new client that joins.

“People are upset. And rightfully so. Many are no longer attending those fitness facilities,” says the Elevate team in an official statement. “If you decided you will no longer line the pockets of people funding hate and are now without a studio or gym to call home, we are here for you.”

The team also issued a statement on Instagram, in which founder David Magida addresses Ross’s support of Trump. “If you’re looking to make a change,” says Magida in the clip, “Elevate is here for you.”

Elevate has two studios, one on 14th Street and one in Southwest, and your first class is free. After that, class packages vary from $83 to $200 a month.

Elevate Interval Fitness2428 14th St. NW, 301 M St. SW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.