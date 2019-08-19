Washington Monument to Reopen September 19. Here’s How to Score Tickets.

It's been a rough few years for the monument

After years of closures and renovations, the Washington Monument will be reopening on September 19. Tickets will be available at 8:30 a.m. that day.

The re-opening comes after a bad few years for the obelisk: The monument has been closed for almost three years for repairs addressing its ongoing elevator issues. Prior to that, the monument was closed for over two years to repair damaged incurred during the 2011 earthquake.

Those looking to ride up to the observation deck should act fast: tickets will be first-come first-serve through October 18 at the Washington Monument Lodge near 15th and Madison. Tours after October 18 can be reserved at www.recreation.gov beginning October 10.

The Washington Monument will be open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.