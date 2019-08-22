Here Are the Region’s Best Water Parks. (Hurry Before They Close for the Season.)

Which water park is right for your child? We break them down by age.

Tot (under age 2)

If You Want a Park or Playground:

Arching jets overlooking the Potomac River make for a cool midday adventure. 3303 Water St., NW; 202-895-6000.

Three circles of shooting water jets, tipping buckets, a rock waterfall, and spraying mushrooms and animals keep kids occupied on a hot day. 18056 Central Park Cir., Boyds; 301-670-4685.

If You Want Something More Like a Pool:

Little ones can wade through this 11-inch-deep pool and stand under the popular waterfall at one end. You can take a break on a wooden chaise or the lawn. 355 Water St., SE; 202-456-7093.

Little Kid (3–6)

If You’d Also Like Some Exercise:

There’s a popular dump bucket, child-friendly water slides, and play structures, but also a pool for adults hoping to get in some laps. 6060 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 703-534-3437.

If Your Child Likes Sensory Overload:

Children can experience their first friendly water slides, but the real attraction is the 500-gallon bucket that dumps water regularly for endless entertainment. 20015 Volcano Island Dr., Sterling; 703-430-7683.

Big Kid (7–11)

If Your Child Loves the Ocean:

Tall, winding water slides are here as well as two “speed” slides, but the highlight is the 17,500-square-foot wave pool. 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria; 703-960-0767.

If Your Child Prefers Calm Water:

Older children beeline for the three lengthy, winding water slides standing three stories tall. There’s also a log walk, a lazy river, more slides, and a splash area for younger kids. 1400 Lake Fairfax Dr., Reston; 703-471-5415.

Four-story twisting-tube water slides are the crowd-pleasers here. Add in a kids’ play area, activity pool, lazy river, and 25-meter pool and you can easily fill a day. 7500 Ben Lomond Park Dr., Manassas; 703-792-8200.

Bored Teen (12+)

If It’s Easier to Be in Maryland:

Ride countless stomach-dropping slides and chutes, including the Tornado, which shoots your four-person raft up and down the walls of the funnel-shaped ride. 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro; 301-249-1500.

If It’s Easier to Be in Virginia:

There’s no shortage of plunging and twisting water slides to hurtle down here. Worn out from slides? Bounce through the wave pool with its four-foot-high crests. 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell; 804-876-5000.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.