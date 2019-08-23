New Documentaries About DC Punk and WHFS Are on the Way

A pair of long-gestating documentaries about the rich history of Washington’s home-grown music scene are finally on the way.

What it’s about: The formative years of DC punk, from 1976 through 1983.

Backstory: In the works for about 15 years, the film premiered at two screenings in late June after the directors crowd-sourced enough money to finish it.

What’s in it: Filmmakers Paul Bishow, Sam Lavine, and James June Schneider did around 100 interviews and scanned through hours of Super-8 film, including unseen performances by Bad Brains, Teen Idles, and the Slickee Boys. Early footage of concerts at the original Madam’s Organ are a highlight, says Schneider.

How you can watch: Look for it in theaters this fall and on streaming services next year.

What it’s about: The early era of local radio station WHFS, back when it was a freeform progressive staple in Bethesda.

Backstory: When he was 17, Feast Your Ears director Jay Schlossberg had a summer job at the station. He started the doc in 2014 after realizing that its story hadn’t really been told.

Who’s in it: A host of familiar voices from the past, including DJs Jonathan “Weasel” Gilbert, Cerphe Colwell, and Damian Ein­stein. There are also interviews with musicians such as Emmylou Harris and Roger McGuinn.

How you can watch: Schlossberg hopes to have a local premiere by the end of this year.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

