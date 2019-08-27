Didn't get enough summer vaca? These four destinations are offering discounts that can fix that.

Nearby Country Escape

Where: Goodstone Inn, 36205 Snake Hill Rd., Middleburg, Va.; 540-687-3333.

What’s special: Set on 265 lush acres, this romantic inn is set in Virginia’s hunt country. The cottages, guest rooms, and suites are each done up in English and French decor. Guests can swim and relax at the picturesque pool (open through September), hike or mountain bike, or canoe down Goose Creek. Middleburg’s galleries and boutiques are nearby, and there are many fine wineries in the area. For dinner, try the inn’s Conservatory, a farm-to-table restaurant where the ingredients come from its own gardens as well as local farms. For a more casual, informal fare, head to the new Bistro at Goodstone.

The deal: “Falling for Goodstone Inn” includes a two-night stay, a bottle of local wine and Goodstone Inn corkscrew, and a farm country breakfast each morning. Washingtonian readers also receive 20 percent off the best available room rate. Rates start at $435 before the discount. To book this exclusive deal, click here and use the promo code FALL.

When: Valid for stays September 1 through September 30, 2019.

Mountains of Fun

Where: Massanutten Resort, 1822 Resort Dr., McGaheysville, Va.; 540-289-9441.

What’s special: Whether you come as a couple or with the kids, this all-season resort on 6,000 acres in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley has a lot to do. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure buffs will enjoy the Mountain Bike Park (for both beginners and experienced riders), hiking, golf, tennis, horseback riding, an indoor/outdoor waterpark, and Family Adventure Park (with zip line, and Ridge Rappel & Climbing Excursion). If you’re not up for a lot of activities, you can relax at the spa. The resort also offers 12 different places to dine.

The deal: Massanutten Resort is offering two exclusive deals for Washingtonian readers. The “Washingtonian Couples Retreat” includes a stay in a one-bedroom condo with either a full or partial kitchen, two complimentary single-scoop ice creams at the Massanutten Fun Factory, and two complimentary Les Mills Fitness Club classes. A two-night stay is required. Rates start at $163 a night. The “Washingtonian Family & Friends Getaway” includes a stay in two one-bedroom condos (with a shared foyer), four all-day general admission WaterPark passes, four single-scoop ice creams, and four $5 arcade cards. A two-night stay is required. Rates start at $238 a night. To get either deal, you must show an online image of this page when you check in.

When: Valid for stays September and October, 2019.

Calming Waters

Where: Playa Largo Resort & Spa, 97450 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo, Fla.; 305-853-1001.

What’s special: Located on 14 acres of secluded beachfront in Key Largo, this resort offers beautiful water views. Accommodations include rooms, suites, private bungalows, and a three-bedroom beach house with a private pool. Guests can unwind at the spa, on lounge on a hammock at the private beach, or by the waterfront pool. Guests can also play tennis or basketball, bike, snorkel, dive, kayak, paddle board, parasail, fish, sail, ride on a glass-bottom boat, or hit the fitness center.

The deal: The “Days of Playa” package includes a complimentary daily breakfast buffet for two, two frozen cocktails daily, happy hour cocktails while watching the sunset, one hour of water sports rentals daily, an automatic room upgrade (based on availability), and 20 percent off spa services. Rates start at $193, a savings of more than $200. Washingtonian readers will also receive a free bottle of wine upon check-in. To book, click here. To get the deal, mention Washingtonian upon arrival.

When: Valid for stays September 15 through 26.

The Big Easy

Where: The Jung Hotel and Residences, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans; 504-226-5864. Hotel Mazarin, 730 Bienville St., New Orleans; 504-581-7300.

What’s special: The Jung Hotel and Residences is a luxury and amenity-rich, 207-room historic hotel along Upper Canal Street, steps from the city’s streetcar line. Guests enjoy a rooftop pool deck with city views, a fitness center, a restaurant, a coffee shop, and complimentary WiFi. Hotel Mazarin is centrally located in the heart of the French Quarter, a half-block from Bourbon and Royal streets. This 102-room boutique hotel offers charm and elegance. Despite being amid all the action, the hotel’s courtyard with a fountain is a peaceful respite. The hotel also offers complimentary WiFi and a fitness center.

The deal: The “Summer in the City” package at both hotels includes valet parking, welcome cocktails, daily breakfast, and daily in-room bottled water. The Jung Hotel also includes a shopping savings book at the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk.

Washingtonian readers receive two passes to Mardi Gras World (a 300,000-square-foot working warehouse where the floats and props are made and you can see artists working). Rates at the Jung start at $119 and rates at the Mazarin start at $139. To book at the Jung, call 833-530-9593 or click here and use code Washingtonian. For the Mazarin, call 504-581-7300 or click here and use code Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2019.