4 Great Travel Deals

Warm Up in Fort Lauderdale

Where: B Ocean Resort, Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL; 954-564-1000.

What’s special: Once known as the Yankee Clipper, this resort has welcomed celebrities over the years such as Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and Robert De Niro. Built in 1956, the oceanfront property today offers a private beach, two swimming pools (an infinity pool with ocean views and another pool by the main building), bike rentals, a 24-hour fitness center, beach yoga, four restaurants, three bars, and nearby water sports rentals. Its most unusual amenity? Mermaid shows. The mermaid shows can be viewed from the portholes of the 1950’s Wreck Bar, while enjoying tropical cocktails and fresh seafood.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes 20 percent off the best available room rate, a bottle of bubbly, and a $50 food and beverage credit to use at any of the dining outlets. Rates start at $195 a night after the discount. Book on the B Ocean Resort website and use promo code Washington.

When: Valid for stays through May 31, 2025.

Miami Modern

Where: Hotel Continental Miami Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Miami Beach, FL; 305-532-4999.

What’s special: The Hotel Continental first opened in 1948 and just reopened as Miami Beach’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property. Today it blends retro-inspired decor with modern amenities. At the heart of the property is a 1950’s Miami Modern-inspired pool located under the original 1948 Continental sign. On-site is Piola, a casual pizzeria serving brick-oven pizzas, salads, fresh pasta, and desserts. There is also a gym and bike rentals, and the hotel’s 34-foot Chris Craft Launch available for guests to book private excursions. Part of the $35 destination fee includes up to two bikes per day and complimentary breakfast buffet. Located on Collins Avenue, the hotel is less than a block from the beach, the boardwalk, dining, and entertainment.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, and early check-in and late checkout subject to availability. Room rates start at $259. To book, click here.

When: Book by March 31. The deal is valid on stays through October 2025.

More Nonstop Sunshine

Where: Sonesta Miami Airport, Miami, FL; 305-446-9000.

What’s special: This upscale hotel just completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, transforming its 309 guest rooms and public spaces. Each room features luxurious leather bed frames, modern art, and vibrant colors, while public areas offer amenities such as a rooftop pool with private cabanas, an upgraded fitness center, and the on-site restaurant, Tailwinds, serving Latin-inspired dishes with local flavors. The hotel is 1.5 miles from Miami International Airport, and offers round-trip airport shuttle service. It’s also close to major destinations including the Port Cruise Terminals, Brickell City Center, and Downtown Miami.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal offers 20 percent off and a waived destination fee. Room rates start at $138 a night before the discount. To redeem this offer, guests can book directly on Sonesta Miami Airport’s website using the promo code WDC or through this booking link.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2025.

Historic DC Hotel

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC, 700 F St., NW; 202-628-7177.

What’s special: Built in 1839 by Robert Mills, the designer of the Washington Monument, this luxury boutique hotel is a National Historic Landmark and was the original General Post Office in the District of Columbia. The all-marble building opened in 2002 as the Kimpton Hotel, showcasing the vaulted 12- to 18-foot ceilings, grand corridors, columns, domes, pediments, and friezes. There are bold green walls and Murano glass chandeliers. Guests have access to the on-site restaurant Dirty Habit, a 24-hour fitness center, select complimentary afternoon beverages and light bites, a free evening wine hour, and morning coffee and tea service. It’s conveniently located across from the National Portrait Gallery and the Capital One Arena, and walkable to the National Mall. The hotel is pet-friendly.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes 15 percent off the Best Flexible Rate, a welcome amenity including a bottle of wine and seasonal snack, and complimentary room upgrade (based on availability). Rates start at $349 a night. Use the rate code IDKPO to get the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 31.