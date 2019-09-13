You Can Now Go to the African American Museum Without Tickets on Weekdays

Have you been waiting to visit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture as you watch the elusive timed-entry passes sell out online? Getting into the popular museum just became easier.

This month, the museum will start allowing visitors without passes on weekdays as part of its off-peak season. The museum’s new guidelines created the peak and off-peak times for 2019, expanding the hours visitors can walk in without the highly-coveted timed-entry passes.

Visitors can now walk in at any time during the museum’s hours on Mondays through Fridays from 10 AM to 5:30 PM. Entry didn’t begin until 1 PM in previous years and during the peak season in the summer.

A representative for the museum says that the museum hasn’t seen any increases in walk-in visitors this month yet, in comparison to past years. The representative credits the typical fall in visitation to the start of the off-peak season.

For those working during the week, weekend visitors still need to obtain a timed-entry pass on the museum’s website ahead of time. The off-peak season will end in February, and visitors will need either a timed-entry pass or a same-day pass starting in March.

The museum advertised the off-peak times in the last copy of the Washington Post‘s Express paper, which folded Thursday.