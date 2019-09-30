Photos, Videos Show a Bonkers Renegade Car Show in Ocean City This Weekend

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said a car show this past weekend “placed our town, as well as our citizens and visitors, under siege and in danger.” It was an unofficial meeting of H20i, a legitimate car show that left Ocean City two years ago, though gearheads still tend to show up in a fog of nostalgia, or maybe that’s smoke from all the burnouts they did all over the roads.

There were fistfights, arrests, excessive cambering, fireworks, and a lot of people in banana costumes. And there was unsafe driving, in incidents like:

• A white car festooned with the words “THOT PATROL” in what looks like blue painter’s tape nearly hits a bunch of people.

• A BMW hits two onlookers. (Police say both declined medical help.)

I swear BMW drivers are becoming the new Mustang drivers #h2oi pic.twitter.com/q0yYZSAg7t — Andrew (@frantz_andrew) September 28, 2019

Here’s a video of an apparent fistfight punctuated by a dinosaur waving a US flag. And, of course, there was a large group of people in banana costumes celebrating.

Were there burnouts and tire smoke? Oh my friend, there were burnouts and tire smoke.

h2oi going crazy going stupid pic.twitter.com/HUuAnTWQmc — n (@noahlul) September 29, 2019

A Chaotic Scene from the Unsanctioned H2Oi Car Event A chaotic scene from the unsanctioned H2Oi Car event in Ocean City. A large crowd follows two cars doing burnouts before they are stopped by police. Posted by WBOC TV 16 Delmarva's News Leader on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Police told the Baltimore Sun that a group of people threw bottles and rocks at officers when they tried to break up a crowd of hundreds of people at 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue. This video appears to show a person getting tased in an unrelated incident:

#CarEnthusiasts of the New Jersey-based #H2Oi group raced to #OceanCity throughout this weekend. The city's political prostitutes (aka politicians) and their licensed gag ( #police), however, did NOT like it at all. Not even one bit. Watch this clip, for example. pic.twitter.com/dXib7v8X9G — Ali Cheaib (@alicheaib_) September 30, 2019

“What took place this past weekend in Ocean City can never happen again,” Meehan wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, calling on Ocean City’s citizens, government, and businesses to come together and “take whatever action is necessary to stop this group from returning.”