PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

10

Where: 15325 Masonwood Dr., North Potomac

How much: $4,875,000

Listing agent: Corey Burr, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Alan Chargin, Keller Williams Capital Properties

This Colonial mansion, spanning more than 18,420 square feet on 35 private gated acres, boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, and four fireplaces. The property rivals a country club with amenities such as its ballroom, fitness center, sauna/spa area, and 9-hole golf course. Additional features include a theater, a large swimming pool, a sports court, and an outdoor kitchen.

9

Where: 8600 Brook Rd., McLean

How much: $5,125,000

Listing agents: Ali Farhadov and Sherif Abdalla, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Abuzar Waleed, RE/MAX Galaxy

This expansive transitional-style estate spreads across more than 12,600 square feet on nearly 1.25 acres. It features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths, plus an elevator, four fireplaces, two kitchens, a dog spa, and a loft space. The lower level, dedicated to leisure, houses a gym, sauna, theater, recreation area, and a wine chamber. Outdoors, the property boasts a stone terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a hot tub, and ample parking for 14 vehicles.

8

Where: 4929 Glenbrook Rd., NW

How much: $5,250,000

Listing agent: Jennifer Fritz, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Kathleen King, Washington Fine Properties

This 1930s brick Colonial in the Spring Valley neighborhood has been restored with a two-story addition and offers 5,875 square feet of living space. The house, situated on a quarter-acre lot, has six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, five fireplaces, a rear garden and terrace, and a three-car garage.

7

Where: 3150 South St., NW #PH1B

How much: $5,350,000

Listing agent: Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agents: Ethan Drath and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

This 3,800-square-foot penthouse in the Georgetown Ritz-Carlton Residences has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, large windows, and two valet parking spaces.

6

Where: 6123 Ramshorn Dr., McLean

How much: $5,500,000

Listing agents: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Crystal Sheehan, Keller Williams Realty

Situated on a two-thirds acre corner lot, this new build blends traditional and transitional architecture across more than 11,000 square feet. The home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half-baths, and two fireplaces. There’s also a private flat backyard and two attached garages.

5

Where: 9113 Burning Tree Rd., Bethesda

How much: $6,275,000

Listing agents: Michael Kay and Sin Petrosian, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Toni Gage, RE/MAX Platinum Realty

This French Georgian-inspired mansion, recently renovated, sprawls across 19,715 square feet on a one-acre lot. The residence boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four half-baths with an elevator providing access to all three levels. Features include a fully paneled mahogany library, a wine cellar, a game room, and a separate in-law suite. Outdoors, a stone patio showcases a heated swimming pool with a waterfall feature. The property also has a sports court and a five-car heated garage, with additional driveway parking for up to 15 vehicles.

4

Where: 2101 Dunmore Ln., NW

How much: $7,100,000

Listing agent: Shane Crowley, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Andrea Reid, Axis Realty Advisors

This contemporary-style mansion spreads across more than 10,660 square feet in the Berkley neighborhood. Inside, there are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half-baths, a double-height great room, a yoga studio, and an elevator. The lower level features a wine cellar, a 14-seat movie theater, a half basketball court, and a full-size gym. Outside, you’ll find a covered and heated patio with a dining and lounge area, an exercise pool and Jacuzzi, and a pool house.

3

Where: 3255 Prospect St., NW #PH5

How much: $7,350,000

Listing agents: Jamie Peva and Annie Weir, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Perched atop the Elliott, one of Georgetown’s newest luxury condominiums, this penthouse features three bedrooms, three-and-a–half bathrooms, oversized windows, and a fireplace over more than 3,500 square feet of living space. It also comes with three parking spaces and access to a roof garden.

2

Where: 2909 44th St., NW

How much: $8,600,000

Listing agents: Kara Sheehan and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Carolyn Sappenfield, RE/MAX Realty Services

Nestled in Wesley Heights, this 1920s cottage has undergone renovations while preserving its vintage charm, highlighted by its English cottage-style shingled roof. The residence, set on 0.4 acres, boasts six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms across 7,840 square feet. Outside, a spacious patio and a pool surrounded by a tree-shaded terrace complete the property.

1

Where: 903 Turkey Run Rd., McLean

How much: $9,950,000

Listing agents: Marianne Prendergast and Will Prendergast, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled at the end of a road in a neighborhood surrounded by thousands of acres of parkland with hiking trails along the Potomac River, this Colonial estate takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It spreads across more than 12,000 square feet on an acre of land, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. The stone mansion comes with six fireplaces, a wood-paneled elevator, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a fitness room, a billiards room, and a four-car garage with private quarters above it. There’s also a screen porch, a pool, a spa, and a cabana on the property.

Join the conversation!