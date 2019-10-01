News

Robert Mueller is Back in Private Practice at WilmerHale

Two other lawyers from the special counsel's office have rejoined the firm, too.

Written by
| Published on
Mueller drink specials DC
Robert Mueller pictured in 2013. (Photo courtesy UPI/Kevin Dietsch via Creative Commons License.)

The law firm WilmerHale announced Tuesday that former special counsel Robert Mueller has rejoined its partnership, where he will focus on “high-profile investigations and crisis management” as he did before leaving private practice to head the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It was an honor to serve as special counsel. Now, I look forward to resuming my private practice alongside the talented lawyers at the firm,” said Mueller in a statement.

In February, while the special counsel’s investigation was still well underway, Washingtonian asked legal recruiters what kind of payday Mueller was likely to command upon a return to Big Law. Their estimate: somewhere in the range of $5 million in annual compensation. (Before he left the firm to become special counsel, Mueller made nearly $3.5 million, according to his financial disclosure form.)

Two other members of the special counsel’s team, James Quarles and Aaron Zebley, have also returned to Wilmer as partners. Just as Mueller did, they left in May 2017 for the special counsel’s office. There, Quarles was the team’s main contact with the White House and Zebley often served as an intermediary with senior Justice Department officials, according to a New York Times who’s who of the office.

Mueller’s return to Wilmer marks his third stint at the law firm or one of its predecessor firms. He was a partner at WilmerHale for three years before his appointment as special counsel. He was also a partner at Hale and Dorr, which eventually merged with another firm to create WilmerHale, from 1993 to 1995. In between, he was the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover.

“Few lawyers have been entrusted with as many matters of national significance as Bob,” said WilmerHale’s co-managing partner Robert Novick in the statement announcing his return. “We’re privileged to work alongside him once again.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She recently wrote “A Murder on the Rappahannock,” a two-part investigation into the troubling, decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day