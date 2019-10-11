Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian restaurant critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about high-end chefs getting into the casual-dining game? Where to find the most interesting zero-proof cocktails? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning chatters!

Sad news out of Georgetown yesterday, when a text from a friend alerted me that there was a fire at the Rosewood hotel. Turns out, the incident took place in the kitchen at Wolfgang Puck’s new steakhouse, Cut. Cut’s spokesperson says they’re still assessing the situation, but the DC fire department’s public information officer said the damage was pretty bad: “They’re not going to be able to use that kitchen for some time.”

It’s too bad—I had a seriously good meal there earlier this week. Here’s hoping they bounce back quickly.

Anyway, onto your questions—ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

