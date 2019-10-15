Things to Do in DC This Week (October 15-16): Native American Music, Paleoart, and a Play With Rotating Casting

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

THEATER The casting of the play Everybody is unpredictable: roles are selected at random each night, and characters are abstract (such as Friendship, Love, and Time), placing a person in conversation with concepts. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) has adapted the 15th century play Everyman in this tale of mortality and morality. Through November 17 at the Shakespeare Theatre. $49-$120.

BOOKS The book Visions of Lost Worlds: The Paleoart of Jay Matternes highlights the murals by Jay Matternes that document evolution and dinosaur life on the walls of the fossil halls at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The book’s co-authors, Sant Director Kirk Johnson and Curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano, will discuss Matternes’ art and will talk with Matternes himself about the science behind his art. The book will be available for purchase and signing. $5 (advanced registration recommended), 6:45 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

MUSIC Several classical composers incorporated Native American musical themes into their music: Antonin Dvorak and Arthur Farwell have been especially noted for the influence and inspiration they took from Native music. At the Washington National Cathedral, the PostClassical Ensemble will perform a program of music influenced by Native American melodies and lore; tribal elder Chris Eagle Hawk will provide commentary and discussion. $25-$65, 7:30 PM.

FILM Jacqueline Audry was one of the first female French filmmakers; her 1951 film Olivia follows a student at an all-girls’ boarding school whose residents are divided in their loyalty between the two mistresses of the house, exploring their attractions and jealousy along the way. The film screens at the Avalon on Wednesday night. $12.75, 8 PM.