Things to Do in DC This Weekend (November 14-17): Foreign Films, Cooking Demos, and the NGA’s Outdoor Ice Rink

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

FILM See films from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at the annual Film|Neu festival at Landmark’s E Street Cinema. This year’s films have a theme of personal challenges—from pursuing one’s ambitions or from being an outsider. Films include All About Me (Der Junge muss an die frische Luft), a biopic about German comedian Hape Kerkeling and the comedy The Miracle Method (Die Wunderübung), which takes place in a marriage counseling session. Through November 17. $12.75 per screening with the exception of opening night ($27.75) and closing night ($17.75).

MUSEUMS The George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design will open its new exhibit, “Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art in the Creole City”, which will show art from Miami-affiliated artists. With work from 25 artists, the exhibit will display paintings, photographs, and sculptures that show issues relevant to this group of people dispersed from their original community. Through March 20. Opening reception 11/14, 6 PM.

BOOKS There’s a dearth of minorities in children’s literature, but local non-profit Reach Incorporated has worked to fill that gap by encouraging the teens in its literacy program to pen books that would be relevant to the young DC students they tutor. This year marks the group’s seventh book release; get a peek at its four new titles (such as Georgia in the Jungle and Man Up!) at its book release party at Optum HQ. $50, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

SKATING Skate outdoors throughout the winter at the ice rink at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden. Novice skaters can take lessons on site from the Washington Elite Skating School; more advanced skaters can enjoy the open ice time. Warm up with seasonal food and beverages (hot cider! mulled wine!) at the Pavilion Café. Through March 15. $9 for two 45-minute sessions; $4 for skate rental; $195 for a season pass. Lesson prices vary.

MUSEUMS See the 25 new additions to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection at its annual “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. These additions include portraits of actors Morgan Freeman and Audrey Hepburn and of composer Philip Glass as well as portraits of 2019 American Portrait Gala honorees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Bezos, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Through August 30.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

COOKING Shop and sample foods at the MetroCooking DC show at the Washington Convention Center. Watch cooking demos or hear “taste talks” from celebrities—Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck are among the celeb chefs scheduled to be in attendance—and take special workshops like holiday cookie decorating and a cheese/champagne pairing. Through Sunday. $21.50 per day (workshops and events are priced a la carte).

MUSEUMS The exhibit “Heroes: Principles of African Greatness,” which opens Saturday at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, tells the stories of various heroes in Africa’s history. The pieces of art show core values of leadership paired with a person or people who embodied that value, telling the stories of heroes such as Kwame Nkrumah, the Queen of Sheba, and LGBT activist/filmmaker Beverly Palesa Ditsie.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BOOKS More than six months have passed since a massive fire overtook Notre Dame Cathedral in April. Author Kathy Borrus looks inside the building’s nine-century history with her new book, Notre Dame de Paris: A Celebration of the Cathedral, which describes Notre Dame’s construction and influence on historical events. Borrus will discuss Notre Dame and sign copies of her book at Bonjour Books in Kensington. Free, 3 PM.

BEER Bluejacket is celebrating its sixth anniversary with special food and special beer on Sunday. The brewery highlights its birthday every year with the release of Double Mexican Radio, a spiced stout aged in Bourbon and Rye barrels, but it will also tap four other barrel-aged beers for the event. Pair beer with a special menu of food from the outdoor grill. Free to attend (food prices vary; beers on draft and cask will be $5 until 4 PM), 11 AM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Portraits of the World: Korea” closes 11/17 at the National Portrait Gallery