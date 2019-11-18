Things to Do in DC This Week (November 18-20): A British Monologue, a Lecture About Civility, and DC Cocktail Week

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

DRINKS Enjoy specialty cocktails paired with food bites during DC Cocktail Week. Over 40 restaurants and bars are participating, including RAMMYS 2019 finalists the Royal and Bresca. Meet up with fellow cocktail enthusiasts at three official Happy Hours: at the Fainting Goat on 11/18, Dos Mamis on 11/19, and the Royal on 11/20. Through November 24.

MUSIC British stoner/doom band Electric Wizard put out its first album in 1994, with a heavy influence from countrymates Black Sabbath. The group doesn’t hide it, either: its most recent studio album, Wizard Bloody Wizard is an obvious nod to Sabbath’s fifth album title. US shows have been pretty rare in the band’s 25-year history, so hear its heavy riffs at the Fillmore Silver Spring. $30, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

THEATER British storyteller/comedian Daniel Kitson presents the US premiere of his latest solo work Keep. at Studio Theatre. Written and performed by Kitson, Keep. is part stand-up and part monologue and promises to be “about, in short, the stuff in my house and the thoughts in my head.” Through December 1. $25.

MUSIC Hear soul music at Signature Theatre’s “Soul Divas” cabaret performance. Groove to the tunes of Aretha Franklin (of course) plus Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, and more. Through November 24. $38.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

FILM In the film Sofia, a young Moroccan woman gives birth to a child out of wedlock—and, by law, faces jail time if she cannot identify the father. But the film is more than just a pregnancy drama; it hones in on the class differences in society, both between Sofia and her child’s father and within her own family, with the cousin who is trying to help her. The film will show at the Avalon. $13, 8 PM.

LECTURE There is a debate around the pros and cons of civility: Courtesy has been shown, in some cases, to prolong oppressive social structures. At a Profs & Pints lecture at the Bier Baron, Olufemi Taiwo, assistant professor of political philosophy and ethics at Georgetown University, will discuss how to reclaim civility and give examples of how it’s used in modern examples of social justice (such as awareness of a person’s preferred pronouns). $12 in advance or $15 at the door, 6 PM.