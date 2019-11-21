Union Pub’s Impeachment Hearing Drink Specials Are Now Specifically For Journalists

Last week, Union Pub hosted a watch party for the start of impeachment hearings. The problem? It was mostly journalists hoping to interview impeachment hearing watchers who showed up. So the bar has responded accordingly. Now, the day-drinking specials are just for journalists.

Anyone who’s seen a movie about hard-hitting journalists knows that—other than seeking the truth—reporters’ only passions are drinking (coffee and booze) and smoking. Now for less than a pack of cigarettes ($5), DC journos can throw back the “This Just In,” a twist on Irish Coffee with Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Irish cream, and coffee liqueur on the rocks. The special will continue as long as the impeachment hearings do.

“Reporters are so busy covering the different angles of the [impeachment] story,” says Union Pub general manager Ashley Saunders. “Opening at 9 AM, for us, is an early day, so all our staff are tired. It led me to think about how reporters might be exhausted as well with so many busy back-to-back weeks. So, coffee was the first thing that came to mind.”

Saunders says the special price is only for reporters as a thanks for the work they do. Anyone else who wants the drink can use the money they’ve saved from not buying newspaper subscriptions to pay full $8 price.