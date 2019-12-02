How cute is your pooch? Enter Washingtonian‘s Cutest Dog Photo Contest and show us! Submit a high-resolution photo of your fur baby by December 15th for a chance to receive a full-page feature of your dog in the print issue of Washingtonian and an amazing prize package!

Bonus Opportunity: Enter between Monday, December 2-Sunday, December 8 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Vienna Pet Spaw.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, will select one dog as the “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. Reader votes will determine a “People’s Choice” winner. Both dogs will receive their winning page in our February print issue, and a dog lovers prize package chock-full of the following items from local businesses:

All entrants will be on display in a photo gallery on our website and will receive a personalized, digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Dog” cover with the dog’s image and name. Voting will happen from December 17th-19th and will close at 11:59 PM EST on December 19th.

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Multiple entries of the same dog are permitted, but multiple dogs cannot be in the same photo. Visit the contest website for more details.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.