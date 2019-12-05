THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

BEER Beer and pizza are a natural pairing, and Pizzeria Paradiso’s Dupont Circle location is celebrating Austin brewpub Pinthouse Pizza with a tap takeover and pizza tasting. Taste five of the brewery’s beers on draft– three IPAs, a pale ale, and a Wild Turkey barrel-aged stout—and eat a special collaboration pizza cooked up by the two pizza houses together called “The Shroomin’ Goat Honey Down.” If you like what’s on draft, swing by the Bruery Store on Saturday morning to pick up to-go cans and crowlers. Thursday at Pizzeria Paradiso: 11:30 AM. Saturday morning at the Bruery Store: 11 AM.

CULTURE Visit the 8th annual embassy showcase “Winternational” at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Over 50 countries will showcase their culture, tourism, and handmade crafts in a global marketplace. Free to attend, 11 AM-3 PM.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

SHOPPING NPR’s holiday shopping event All Crafts Considered is back after a two-year hiatus. Swing by the media house’s NoMa office to browse goods made by local craftspeople and makers. Free, 3 PM-8 PM.

SHOPPING If you’d rather browse outdoors, head to the National Zoo where alternative craft show GRUMP is hosting quirky artisans at the main Connecticut Avenue entrance as part of ZooLights. Through Sunday. Free, 5 PM-9 PM.

LIGHTS Check out the lighted instillations in the sixth edition of Georgetown GLOW. This year’s 11 pieces include an interactive sculpture with swings suspended from lighted clouds, a large-scale installation that mimics the “waiting wheel” on your computer, and huge, colorful pompom lights. Through January 5. Free, 5 PM-10 PM.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

PARADE Celebrate the holidays by watching a parade of 60 lighted boats at The Wharf. Before the boat parade, eat s’mores and decorate ornaments; after the boats pass, there will be a firework salute on the water and live music. Free to attend, 6-9 PM.

COOKIES Brush up on your cookie decorating skills for Santa at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden Pavilion Café. The cookie chef will be on hand for tips and advice, and guests can decorate two cookies with seasonal and artwork themes. Free to attend (first come, first served), 10 AM-noon.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

FILM The documentary Motherload shows the impact of cargo bikes on communities. Director Liz Canning explores the push to replace cars with bikes and the impact of cargo bikes on motherhood. The film will screen at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse as a fundraiser for the community bike shop Phoenix Bikes. Stick around after the screening for a panel discussion. $12, 3:30 PM.

MUSIC Sing along to holiday tunes with the Sweetback Sisters at AMP. Enjoy their twangy, harmony-filled take on festive classics; the show also features trivia and prizes. Songbooks are provided! $18-$32, 8 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“The Eye of the Sun: Nineteenth-Century Photographs from the National Gallery of Art” closes 12/8 at the National Gallery of Art.