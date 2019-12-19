Here Are Some of the DC-Area Fitness Studios Where You Can Sweat on Christmas Day

Need to get out of the house and get in a workout? These Washington fitness studios will be open on December 25. (Don’t worry—A Christmas Knight will still be waiting for you on Netflix when you get back.)

Zengo Cycle

The local chain of cycling studios will offer two classes the morning of December 25 at its Bethesda and Kentlands studios and one class at its Mosaic studio. (None will be offered at its Logan Circle site.)

Zengo Cycle; Locations vary

Soul Cycle

While the Georgetown and Mount Vernon locations won’t host any classes on Christmas Day, there will be two classes offered at the West End and 14th Street spots, four classes at the Clarendon studio, and six at the one in Bethesda.

Soul Cycle; Locations vary

CorePower

All existing CorePower sites will be open and offering at least one class on Christmas Day; the exception is the forthcoming Adams Morgan location, which, judging by the online schedule, will begin offering classes December 27.

CorePower Yoga; Locations vary

Pure Barre

The Silver Spring location is the only Pure Barre site that will be offering class today, and it’ll only host one workout at 7:30 AM.

Pure Barre Silver Spring; 8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Flywheel

The CityCenter location won’t host any classes today, but there will be three Flywheel workouts and two Flybarre workouts at the Dupont Circle spot.

Flywheel Dupont Circle; 1927 Florida Ave. NW

Rumble Boxing

You can take two boxing workouts the morning of December 25 at the studio’s West End location.

Rumble Boxing; 2001 M St. NW

305 Fitness

The dance-cardio studio will host two classes this morning, and one is Mariah Carey-Christmas themed.

305 Fitness; 1328 Florida Ave. NW

Orangetheory Fitness

There are a ton of Orangetheory studios in the DMV area (think 30-plus) and many will be hosting classes throughout the day on December 25.

Orangetheory Fitness; Locations vary

Solidcore

All of the Washington studios will host at least one class on Christmas Day except for these sites, which will be closed: Ballston, Ashburn, Court House, Mosaic, Old Town, and Tysons Corner.

Solidcore; Locations vary

We will be updating this list as more classes are announced.

Join the conversation!