January Travel Deals

Wellness Staycation

Where: Kimpton Glover Park Hotel, 2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 202-337-9700.

What’s special: In 2017, this Kimpton was awarded Shape magazine’s “Best Hotel Gym” in their yearly Healthy Travel Awards. The 2,000-square-foot boutique-style Urban Athletic Club offers guests and local residents state-of-the-art equipment, fitness trainers, and classes such as the signature Urban Athlete Class, which combines strength training, cardio, and a core workout into a total-body session. Each guest room also comes with a locally-made Kiss the Sky yoga mat, as well as a 24/7 on-demand yoga and Pilates channel. Guests can also borrow a complimentary bike to explore the area, or check out a local running map at the front desk.

The deal: For the hotel’s new “Stay Well + Be Well” package, the Urban Athletic Club is partnering with ACE master personal trainer and certified health coach Tomas Trnka. The package includes a stay in one of the hotel’s serene guest rooms as well as a one-on-one consultation for one guest during which Trnka will assess the guest’s current fitness and nutrition, then create a custom plan to start the new year off on the right foot. Washingtonian readers who mention the magazine at check-in can also receive a $30 in-room spa credit. Prices start at $169 per room.

When: Valid for stays through February 29, 2020.

A 125th Anniversary Stay

Where: The Jefferson Hotel, 101 West Franklin St., Richmond; 800-424-8014.

What’s special: Built in 1895, the Jefferson is in the heart of downtown Richmond. The hotel is recognized as both a Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond award winner and is a charter member of Historic Hotels of America. The Jefferson features beautiful public spaces including a grand staircase, Tiffany stained-glass ceilings, massive marble columns, and a bigger-than-life-size statue of Thomas Jefferson. Renovation of the hotel was finished in 2017. Guests will find beautifully appointed rooms and luxury marble bathrooms with soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and television screens in the vanity. Guests can also enjoy complimentary downtown transportation, a fitness center and indoor pool, high-speed Internet, and evening turndown service. Beyond the hotel, guests can enjoy the nearby Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as well as restaurants, distilleries, breweries, and shopping.

The deal: The “125 Years of Winter Getaways Package” includes valet parking (a $24 value). Present a copy of this deal at check-in and receive a complimentary 125th anniversary welcome amenity from the Jefferson’s pastry shop, a $25 value. Rates start at $235 for grand premier rooms.

When: Valid for stays January 6 through March 23, 2020.

Ski Fun

Where: Massanutten Resort, 1822 Resort Dr., McGaheysville, Va.; 540-289-4952.

What’s special: Whether guests come as a couple or with the kids, this all-season resort on 6,000 acres in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley offers a lot to do. Skiers and snowboarders have access to 1,100 vertical feet of drop and two terrain parks. The mountain’s 14 runs are serviced by seven lifts. The resort’s 70 skiable acres are home to wide trails, a dedicated learner’s area, and night skiing. The resort has just added a new terrain-based learning program to enhance its ski and snowboarding lessons. The methodology uses sculpted snow features to help control speed and body positions—making it easier to build a solid foundation of balance, sliding, stopping, and turning in a natural fashion. More winter activities include snow tubing and ice skating. Enough of the cold? Head to the water park or take a paint workshop or a class in papercraft, jewelry making, and tie-dying. Just want to relax? Head to the spa.

The deal: The exclusive “Ultimate Winter Family Vacation” package crafted for Washingtonian readers includes a two-night stay in two one-bedroom condos, four eight-hour slope-use tickets (valued at $79 each), four indoor water park all-day admission passes (worth $45 each during peak times), and a $50 Massanutten resort gift card. Rates start at $893 for the two-night stay. Meanwhile, the “Exclusive Winter Couples Getaway” package includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom condo, two ice-skating sessions with skate rentals (worth $13 each), two eight-hour slope-use tickets (worth $79 each), and a $50 Massanutten resort gift card. Rates start at $408 for a two-night stay. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through February 29, 2020 (blackout dates January 18-20 and February 15-17).

The Sunshine State

Where: Plunge Beach Resort, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fl.; 754-312-5775.

What’s special: Plunge Beach Resort provides guests with a low-key oceanfront retreat. The guest bungalows are right on the beach. Junior suites have two rooms with king-size beds, two bathrooms, a kitchenette, and a living room with a pullout couch. The main Island Building is across from the beach and features a marketplace and coffee shop, a fitness center, and the Octopus gastropub. The Beach Building is directly on the beach and home to the beach bar and pool.

The deal: The “No Pinch Lobster” package includes 15 percent off room rates, 20 percent off food and beverage, and a $75 two-tank dive package with the boat charter MissConduct. Washingtonian readers also receive complimentary happy hour at the Octopus from 4 to 5 p.m. every day, a value of $10 per person. Guests should mention the deal to the bartender. Room rates start at $101 after the 15-percent discount.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2020.

Above the Caribbean Sea

Where: Ladera Resort, St. Lucia; 844-785-8242.

What’s special: Ladera is a romantic adults-only spot located on a lush volcanic ridgeline 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea. The resort has 37 suites, each featuring one open wall that gives way to a private heated plunge pool and dramatic views of the Caribbean Sea and the Pitons. Guests enjoy private guided hikes along the Ladera Ridge, tours of the wellness gardens, free shuttle to nearby Sugar Beach, daily live entertainment, a gym, a sports-and-game lounge, and access to the new 18,000-square-foot Ladera Spa, opening February 2020 with a thermal infinity pool. Popular offsite adventures include ziplining, horseback riding, hikes to the top of the Pitons, boating, snorkeling, and mud baths at Sulpher Springs.

The deal: The “Winter Escape” package includes 35 percent off all suites along with daily breakfast for two, private car transportation to/from the airport, butler service in select suites, a welcome cocktail (nonalcoholic or alcoholic) with cold towels upon arrival, and access to an honor bar with a daily allotment of water and soft drinks. Use the code “Washingtonian” when booking online to get a $75 resort credit per suite for use once during your stay. Rates start at $620 a night after the discount. To book, click here.

When: Book by January 31 for stays through March 31, 2020. Blackout dates apply.