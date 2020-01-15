Health

What’s in My Gym Bag: Sweatbox and Vida Manager Shawn Morris

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Vida Fitness.

Who: Shawn Morris
Does: Sweatbox studio manager and Vida U Street group program manager
Approach to fitness: “For folks to be successful, fitness has to be sustainable. I approach all fitness from a place of functionality disguised as fun. In any of my classes, you’ll find a fire playlist, energy through the roof, and maybe even a little twerking. I find it helps to motivate people and make them forget how hard they are working because they are also having fun.”

The Bag

My old faithful bag is my Timbuk2 backpack. I won it years ago—it’s been through hell and back with me and is still in amazing condition.” Parker Commuter Backpack; $219; Timbuk2

Workout clothes

“Between teaching cycling and Sweatbox classes, I end up sweating many times a day. Back-up shorts and tanks are an absolute must. I’m a sucker for a short-short, and these four-inch shorts are pretty much my favorite. They allow me to move, squat, run, or jump.” Surge Short 4″ Liner; $68; Lululemon

“I need to be able to move freely without sweating to death. This tank allows me to do that.” Fast and Free Tank; $29; Lululemon

Face wash

“Again, I sweat, so I need something to clean my skin and maintain its PH balance. This great product does it all at once.” Deep Cleansing Solution; $36; GM Collin

Cross-training shoes

“Since Sweatbox is my main form of fitness, I don’t need to carry much, as Sweatbox provides the equipment, the music, and the experience,” says Morris. That means he usually just carries around a pair of cross-training shoes for full body workouts. “My go-to right now is the Reebok Nano 9. They are great for the squatting, lunging, jumping, and cycling (among many other things) that we do in Sweatbox.” Nano 9 Men’s Training Shoes; $130; Reebok

Snacks

“When you’re burning well over 1,200 calories a day exercising, you must refuel throughout the day. My favorite go-to is a dark chocolate chip peanut butter Perfect Bar.” Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Perfect Bar; $24 for a box of eight; Perfect Bar

This interview has been edited and condensed. 

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day