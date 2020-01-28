Wesley Lowery will leave the Washington Post for the new CBS News program 60 in 6, according to an announcement sent to Post employees Tuesday. The reporter, who shared a Pulitzer Prize for a Post series on police shootings, “has blazed a bright trail at The Post since arriving from the Boston Globe” in 2014, the announcement reads.

Indeed. Lowery has been making waves in journalism since he was a student at Ohio University, where he managed to interview George Zimmerman at a time when he was mostly avoiding the media. At subsequent stints at the Los Angeles Times and the Boston Globe, Lowery showed a talent for being in the thick of things, reporting on the Boston Marathon bombings and the manhunt that followed, as well as on Aaron Hernandez.

Lowery was working for the Post when he was arrested in Ferguson, Missouri, alongside HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly in 2014. He later wrote a bestselling book about Ferguson called They Can’t Kill Us All that AMC developed into a series. He rubbed some in the newsroom the wrong way early on with his large following and active social media presence, which he has of late scaled back, most recently to tweet in support of suspended Post reporter Felicia Sonmez.