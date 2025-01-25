The Washington Post Will Light Its Building in Burgundy and Gold If the Commanders Win

The Washington Post plans to light its DC headquarters in burgundy and gold and project the team’s “Raise Hail” slogan on the building’s façade if the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It began to light the spires of the building in burgundy on Friday night, a Post spokesperson tells Washingtonian.

The aspirational display is part of a package of efforts the Post plans to make on behalf of the team, whose popularity in the DC area has been rejuvenated since unpopular owner Dan Snyder sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris in 2023 and the team began an improbable, thrilling run to Sunday’s NFC Championship game, whose winner will go to the Super Bowl. Sunday’s print paper will include a page that shows a timeline of Sports section front pages from this season, as well as a “Raise Hail” poster.

Speaking of Snyder, ESPN published a ridiculously juicy story about his post-football life in London Saturday morning. Snyder “f—ing hates” the Commanders’ success, ESPN reports, and the article says he only grudgingly sold the team after pressure from others, including former head coach Joe Gibbs, even threatening to “kill the deal by refusing to share his bank information, preventing Harris from wiring him” the proceeds from the sale. Snyder is interested in purchasing a share of an English Premier League team, ESPN reports, but a source close to the billionaire says he’s unlikely to do so because “He isn’t a fan of other sports.”

