February Travel Deals

Caribbean Sunshine

Where: The Buccaneer St. Croix, Christiansted, Virgin Islands; 800-255-3881.

What’s special: Perched on the side of a hill, all of this resort’s rooms have private balconies or patios and offer water and coastal views. Guests can enjoy a full-service spa, an 18-hole golf course, two pools, two beaches, four restaurants, three bars, entertainment, a free hot/cold buffet breakfast daily, complimentary Kids Camp daily (ages 4-12), free WiFi, and a complimentary cocktail reception on select days hosted by the resort’s owner, Elizabeth Armstrong. Guests can enjoy nearby beaches for relaxing, swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding, and kayaking (all free).

The deal: The Washingtonian reader special lets you book a room and receive a $100 resort credit to be used at the restaurants, bars, spa, or for golf or tennis. Rates start at $330 a night. To book, call 800-255-3881 and mention the “Washingtonian rate.”

When: Valid for stays through March 2020.

A Romantic Valentine’s Gift

Where: Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; 800-990-8250.

What’s special: Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, this all-inclusive adults-only resort combines romance, relaxation, and play. The spacious rooms feature ocean-view terraces or balconies. The resort offers two-and-a-half miles of beach with shaded day lounges where guests can order drinks and light bites. The focal point of the resort is a large heated pool with swim-up bar and adjacent hot tub. New this year is the Peninsula, a seaside restaurant featuring Baja cuisine. (There are also four other restaurants and five bars.) Opening last year was the luxury resort-within-a-resort, the Towers at Pacifica, with 24-hour butler service. Also new is an oceanfront gym. Other facilities include a spa, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course that ranges from high-desert mountain settings to cliff-hanging holes perched above the Pacific Ocean.

The deal: “The Romance” package, exclusive to Washingtonian readers, features up to 50 percent off room rates, plus a $100 credit toward a private, romantic dinner on the beach. Rates start at $284.20 a night for a deluxe room for two, including food and beverages. Additionally, any guest who books online receives up to $150 in spa credits (the amount varies based on the accommodations booked and length of stay). Book a five-night stay or more and use promo code ROMANCE20 to redeem this offer.

When: Valid for stays May 1, 2020 through May 1, 2021. Book by February 20, 2020.

Sunshine, Disney, and Legoland

Where: Balmoral Resort Florida, 124 Kenny Blvd., Haines City, Fla.; 866-584-5527.

What’s special: At this vacation home resort, all of the accommodations are single-family houses with two to six bedrooms, a private pool, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a laundry room. They’re also pet friendly. On property is a water park, lakes for fishing, an arcade, a beach-entry pool, and a concierge service to help guests with everything they may need. The resort is less than a half-an-hour from Disney and 15 minutes from Legoland Florida.

The deal: The “Winter Flash Sale” includes 50 percent off all stays with a two-night minimum. Washingtonian readers get a $50 gift certificate from the Balmoral Bar & Grill plus usage of a poolside cabana (subject to availability). To book, call 866-584-5527 and mention the deal.

When: Valid for stays through February 27, 2020.

A Valentine Staycation

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC, 1150 22nd St., NW; 202-835-0500.

What’s special: Celebrate Valentine’s month without leaving town. Rooms at this Ritz-Carlton feature plush feather beds, down comforters, 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton sheets, and oversized Italian marble bathrooms with separate shower and deep soaking tub. On a chilly night, guests can sip a cocktail in the lounge near the fireplace. A chauffeured house car is available to transport guests within a three-mile radius on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deal: “A Sweet Getaway” package includes a two-night stay in a deluxe room or a one-bedroom suite, a glass of Champagne at check-in, a $50 food and beverage credit, an in-room American breakfast, and overnight valet parking for two nights (one vehicle). Washingtonian readers also receive a free chocolate-and-berries dessert prepared by executive pastry chef Thiago Frare. To get the free dessert, mention the deal at check-in. Rates start at $300 a night.

When: Valid for stays through February, 2020.

A Historic Stay

Where: A Williamsburg White House Inn, 718 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, Va.; 757-229-8580.

What’s special: This century-old estate, set under a 300-year-old oak tree, is the oldest private residence operating as a bed-and-breakfast in Williamsburg. Along with free breakfast, guests are treated to complimentary wine and snacks in the afternoon, beside a wood-burning fireplace. Guests can park their car onsite and walk the four blocks to Colonial Williamsburg. Also within walking distance is Merchant Square, where there are restaurants, pubs, and beer halls, and Duke of Gloucester Street, with its shops. For those doing a college visit, the inn is directly across from the College of William and Mary.

The deal: The “Bed and Breakfast” package includes your choice of “Presidential Bed Chambers” for two nights, a complimentary cheese plate, and a bottle of Williamsburg Winery Wine. To book a stay, click here. Then click on “check availability,” enter your two-night stay dates, click on “special rates,” and enter promotional code “Washingtonian.” This will show you which rooms you can choose from. Rates start at $139 a night.

When: Valid for stays through March, 2020.