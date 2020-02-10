4 Summer Camps for Kids Who Love Spies, Harry Potter, and More

Parenting  |  Things to Do

Harry Potter Camp

Get sorted into Hogwarts’ houses, make wands, compete in Quidditch, and hunt for horcruxes. Alexandria; grades 5 through 9; July 6 through 10; $450.

Spy Camp

Crack codes, create disguises, and evade captors. Southwest DC; ages 10 through 13; July 27 through 31 or August 3 through 7; $480 ($450 members).

Shark Tank Camp

Kids develop and pitch a big idea. Southwest DC; grades 4 through 6; August 10 through 14; $460 ($395 members).

Zombie Apocalypse Camp

Learn how to find water, build a shelter, and other skills to outrun the walking dead. Springfield; July 6 through 10; grades 6 through 9; $300.

