Take a Peek Inside the Insta-Friendly Boutique Boxing Studio Opening on U Street

The second location of Nuboxx will celebrate its grand opening on March 21.

Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.

The NoMa boutique boxing studio Nuboxx is getting a sister location on U Street. The 4,500-square-foot space will celebrate its grand opening on March 21, which also marks Nuboxx’s third anniversary. Founder Rachel Snider launched the concept in 2017.

The line of studios offers a variety of boxing classes such as workouts targeting boxing form, HIIT-style conditioning classes, and strength workouts. Each session is limited to 12 people to keep class sizes small, and customers can opt for private one-on-one training sessions, as well. First-time classes are $25, and drop-in classes after that are $35 each. Monthly memberships start at $189 a month.

The new U Street location will feature two studios, a full-sized boxing ring for sparring, and a separate floor area with weights for personal training.

And, like most boutique workout spots in 2020, there are plenty of Insta-friendly design elements throughout the space: think lots of green plants, palm-frond wallpaper, a gold “goal digger” sign, a neon “jab, brick, roll” sign, and a mural by artists Kate Campagna and Edwin Smith. Because if you work out and don’t add it to your story, did it even really happen?

Nuboxx; 1441 U St. NW

Photograph by Erin Hill.
Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.
Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.
Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.
Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.
Photograph courtesy of Nuboxx.
Photograph by Nick Welsh.
Photograph by Nick Welsh.

