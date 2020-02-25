News

Harry Styles Is Apparently in DC and People Are Freaking Out

And by people, I mean me!! I am freaking out!!

Written by
| Published on
<3 <3 Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Happy Tuesday, Washingtonians!

Forget the South Carolina debate, today’s DC news is that, as your eyeballs scan this page and you settle into your fluorescent-lit cube, freaking Harry Styles is likely somewhere wandering about our fair city. According to the internet, he’s here to record a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR and has already hit up a Barry’s Bootcamp Class (which he’s a big fan of, it’s been reported). I’ve never been to Barry’s because 1) I am scared and 2) I am lacking in funds, but the thought of showing up and potentially seeing Styles’ man-bun on the treadmill next to me is almost enough to get me to sign up for a class tonight. (When I heard Styles was in DC, I actually made this noise: “Eeeeeeeeeee!!”)

Last night, word got out that Styles was in Washington, and DC Twitter has basically been a 2020 version of Beatlemania ever since. Because I’ve unfortunately scheduled a slew of phone calls today and will be chained to my desk for the foreseeable future and can’t hit the streets to propose marriage to Mr. Styles myself, I’m going to live vicariously through all of you. Below, a snapshot of the DC Styles thirsting that is underway:

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

