Harry Styles Is Apparently in DC and People Are Freaking Out

Forget the South Carolina debate, today’s DC news is that, as your eyeballs scan this page and you settle into your fluorescent-lit cube, freaking Harry Styles is likely somewhere wandering about our fair city. According to the internet, he’s here to record a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR and has already hit up a Barry’s Bootcamp Class (which he’s a big fan of, it’s been reported). I’ve never been to Barry’s because 1) I am scared and 2) I am lacking in funds, but the thought of showing up and potentially seeing Styles’ man-bun on the treadmill next to me is almost enough to get me to sign up for a class tonight. (When I heard Styles was in DC, I actually made this noise: “Eeeeeeeeeee!!”)

Last night, word got out that Styles was in Washington, and DC Twitter has basically been a 2020 version of Beatlemania ever since. Because I’ve unfortunately scheduled a slew of phone calls today and will be chained to my desk for the foreseeable future and can’t hit the streets to propose marriage to Mr. Styles myself, I’m going to live vicariously through all of you. Below, a snapshot of the DC Styles thirsting that is underway:

MY BEST FRIEND JUST MET HARRY FUCKING STYLES AT A WORKOUT CLASS IN WASHINGTON DC WHAT THE FUCK IM SHAKING — my friend met harry and ive peaked (@tayliberals) February 25, 2020

SHE WENT UP TO HIM AND SAID “has anyone ever told you you look a lot like harry styles” AND HE WAS LIKE YEAH THEN SHE ASKED FOR A PIC AND HE POLITELY DECLINED BC HE WAS SWEATY BUT HE HAD HIS HAIR UP IN THE CUTE PONYTAIL AND HE WAS WEARING A BLACK SHIRT AND BLACK PANTS https://t.co/w4gaMCX0j0 — my friend met harry and ive peaked (@tayliberals) February 25, 2020

This photo of Harry Styles at the Barry’s in DC validates my addiction pic.twitter.com/XdVOjwiR4c — Matthew (@mtthwbrehm) February 25, 2020

Just found out Harry Styles is sleeping in a hotel less than a block away from me. pic.twitter.com/lN78nJ9pB7 — Gabby Kopf (@GabbyKopf) February 25, 2020

Y’all trying to tell me Harry styles in DC and i didn’t know all day? Fucking rude — H🌹 (@Hthepeach) February 25, 2020

Harry styles…was at the Barry’s…5 minutes from my apartment tonight… pic.twitter.com/Ucs3MBFRVu — Julia McCarthy (@juliammccarthy) February 25, 2020

Just picking up some smoothies with @randikontner and our bae Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/QgBJ5ZJFzt — Kaydee (@kaydeewithad) February 25, 2020

I’d be willing to force myself to excercise if it meant that I could see Harry Style’s bouncy workout ponytail https://t.co/coqHMupKBK — Melanie Farrell (@mel_farrell_) February 25, 2020

Harry Styles was spotted in DC last night…. God, I don’t ask for much, but I’m begging for one thing and that is to somehow bump into Harry Styles on my 7:30 commute to work — liz (@lizzythegiraffe) February 25, 2020

Harry Styles is in D.C. and I’d love to know what coffee shops he should go to. — Chelsea Cirruzzo ☕️ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) February 25, 2020

my initial reaction to learning that harry styles is in dc is: great! i love him and i live nearby, how fun! my follow up reaction is: …wtf why is he here nobody just comes to dc for fun — lisa (@leeeeeeesha) February 25, 2020

As an adult……. do I spend the day trying to find Harry Styles or go to work……… — sarah (@sarahclearmtns) February 25, 2020

Just found out that Harry Styles attended the Barry’s class last night that I decided to cancel pic.twitter.com/jBSDi9808R — Olivia Cox (@Olivia_Cox) February 25, 2020

