Here’s How DC-Area Gyms and Fitness Studios Are Handling the Covid-19 Crisis

Your email inbox is no doubt filled with messages from museums, delivery services, concert venues, and a whole host of other spots and companies letting you know all the precautions they’re taking in light of the Covid-19 crisis. We’ve gathered the precautions local gyms and fitness studios are taking during this time and will update this list as we get more information. If you have tips or updates to include, please email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Solidcore:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before a workout and refrain from high-fiving or touching other clients. They are also cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently, as well as providing more hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Rumble:

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group asks that if clients are feeling under the weather, they stay home. They are also cleaning their equipment and studio more frequently, as well as providing more hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

The Dailey Method:

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group asks that if clients are feeling under the weather, they stay home.

Flywheel:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before and after a workout. They are also cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently, as well as providing more hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. The group also asks that if clients are feeling under the weather, they stay home.

Zengo:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before and after a workout. They are also cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently, as well as providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Boot Camp with Jenny:

While the outdoor bootcamp series will continue, clients will no longer share mats or equipment during a workout or do any exercises that require interacting with a partner. Additionally, extra bootcamp spots have been opened for those telecommuting or no longer traveling, and clients have been asked to wash items like jackets or gloves between workouts.

Bluebird Sky Yoga:

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group says they are cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently, providing disinfecting wipes, asking their teachers to refrain from hands-on assists, and have swapped out the bathroom’s hand towels for paper towels. Also, they ask clients to stay home if they feel sick.

Barre3:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before and after a workout and that they have children wash their hands before and after entering the Play Lounge. They are also cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently, and while they can’t personally disinfect weights between each class, they are asking clients use disinfect wipes on them. The group also asks that if clients are feeling under the weather, they stay home—your credits will be refunded to you.

305 Fitness:

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands and minimize person-to-person contact during the workout. They are also cleaning their studio more frequently, and providing more hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. The group also asks that if clients are feeling under the weather, they stay home—305 will be flexible in waiving cancellation fees.

Barry’s:

As of now, the DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients refrain from touching during class and stay home if they don’t feel well. The group is also cleaning their studios more frequently, and providing more hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Vida Fitness:

As of now, the DC-area gyms are open. In an email, the group asks that clients stay home if they don’t feel well, and to clean and disinfect all equipment after using it. The group has also added additional hand sanitizer dispensers through its locations, and asked personal trainers to avoid non-essential contact with clients.

CorePower Yoga:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before a workout and that those not feeling well stay home from class. They are also cleaning their equipments and studios more frequently and reduced the use of props in classes.

Elevate Interval Fitness:

As of now, the DC studios are open. In an email, the group asks clients to stay home if they’re sick and use disinfectant wipes to clean areas they’ve touched.

Washington Sports Clubs:

As of now, DC-area gyms are open. In an email, the group asks clients to minimize contact with other guests, disinfect all equipment and mats after use, and to stay home if they’re not feeling well. If you’re registered for a personal training session or class, the group will try to ensure you won’t incur a cancellation fee. The group will also increase the supply of cleaning and sanitizing materials in their locations, as well as have their overnight cleaning crews work extra shifts.

Flow Yoga Center:

As of now, the DC studios are open. In an email, the group says it reduced the number of spots available in classes, giving priority to Flow members and pass-holders. It will also offer free pauses and extension to Flow memberships, as well as free access to at-home yoga videos. The group is also no longer handing out snacks or tea and is no longer offering eye pillows to clients. They are providing removable covers for bolsters and pillows, too, which will be washed after each class. They’ve also limited hands-on assist in class, and ask that clients bring their own yoga mats and do not touch each other.

Pure Barre:

As of now, DC-area studios are open. In an email, the group asks that clients wipe down their equipment after class and stay home if they don’t feel well. They are also cleaning their equipment and studios more frequently.

Yoga District:

As of now, DC studios are open. In an email, the group asks that all clients wash their hands before a workout, refrain from touching other clients, and request that teachers do not provide hands-on assists. They also ask that clients bring their own masks, register online so they don’t have to wait in line, and stay home if they’re not feeling well. All studios will also be reducing the size of their classes, too.

Sweat DC:

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group asks that clients refrain from touching one another during class, wipe down their equipment after working out, and stay home if they don’t feel well.

This post will be updated as we get more information.

