Health  |  News

New Downtown Fitness Hall BYNDfit Delays Its Grand Opening in Light of the Coronavirus Crisis

The space has moved its grand opening from March 31 to April 15.

Written by
| Published on
All photographs courtesy of BYNDfit.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The new downtown fitness hall BYNDfit (pronounced “Beyond Fit”) has moved its grand opening from March 31 to April 15 in light of the coronavirus crisis.

With a large weight training and cardio area and several studios offering high-end classes such as hot yoga and HIIT workouts, the space will function as a kind of Class Pass-meets-a gym. It will also offer workouts using virtual reality, too.

The space, which is located in Penn Quarter across from Capital One Arena, sent an email about the delay to folks who’ve already signed up for memberships. Post-opening April 15, members will receive access to BYNDfit during the rest of the month free of charge, and won’t be billed until June 1.

BYNDfit; 650 F St. NW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day