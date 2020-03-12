New Downtown Fitness Hall BYNDfit Delays Its Grand Opening in Light of the Coronavirus Crisis



The new downtown fitness hall BYNDfit (pronounced “Beyond Fit”) has moved its grand opening from March 31 to April 15 in light of the coronavirus crisis.

With a large weight training and cardio area and several studios offering high-end classes such as hot yoga and HIIT workouts, the space will function as a kind of Class Pass-meets-a gym. It will also offer workouts using virtual reality, too.

The space, which is located in Penn Quarter across from Capital One Arena, sent an email about the delay to folks who’ve already signed up for memberships. Post-opening April 15, members will receive access to BYNDfit during the rest of the month free of charge, and won’t be billed until June 1.

BYNDfit; 650 F St. NW

