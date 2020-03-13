Brookland’s Bluebird Sky Yoga Will Begin Streaming Free Online Classes on Monday



If you’re a yogi who doesn’t want to leave the house, we have good news for you. In light of the Covid-19 crisis, the Brookland studio Bluebird Sky Yoga will begin streaming its lunchtime yoga class online starting March 16. And yes, it’ll be free.

However, if you have the means, you can give either a $10 community donation or pay the $19 drop-in fee via a link provided during the class. The classes will be streamed via Facebook Live and will take place at 12:30 PM. The group expects to stream each lunchtime class Monday through Friday, although the studio will reassess if it encounters any technical difficulties. Follow the group on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Additionally, Bluebird Sky Yoga has pushed up the date for its outdoor yoga series. Clients will now be able to practice at the Monroe Street Farmers Market starting March 21 at 8:30 AM. The outdoor class will be $10.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, the studio has limited its class sizes, increased its cleaning practices, and asked sick clients to stay home.

Bluebird Sky Yoga; 3101 12th St. NE

