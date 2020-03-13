DC Public Schools Move Up Spring Break, Announce Distance Learning Plan



DC Public Schools will take spring break starting next Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 23, the system announced Friday. Spring break had originally been planned to take place from April 13-17.

There’s no school for students on Monday, March 16, either, though teachers and staff are required to report so they can plan for distance learning.

School via distance learning will resume on Tuesday, March 24, and continue through Tuesday, March 31. The system expects to resume normal operations on April 1.

The school system says it will be able to provide “meaningful, relevant learning to take place while schools are closed” and promises to soon release information about how to access lesson plans online or collect printed copies.

All school-sponsored activities are canceled until April 1. Students will be able to get meals from 10 AM to 2 PM at certain sites throughout March. You can see a list of the sites here, and find coronavirus updates in English and Spanish.