Here’s How DC-Area Nail and Hair Salons Are Handling the Covid-19 Crisis

Your email inbox is no doubt filled with messages from museums, delivery services, concert venues, and a whole host of other spots and companies letting you know all the precautions they’re taking in light of the Covid-19 crisis. We’ve gathered the precautions local nail and hair salons are taking during this time and will update this list as we get more information. If you have tips or updates to include, please email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Sense

As of now, the DC studio is open. In an email, the group told clients that all group wellness services are postponed through April 14 to limit the number of people coming to the studio. The group also says it’s frequently disinfecting the studio and that all hairdressers are sanitizing their equipment as per usual. The group asks that any clients who feel sick stay home, and it reserves the right to ask that clients with symptoms reschedule.

Salon Cielo

As of now, all DC-area locations are open. In an email, the group says it has hand sanitizer available for guests to use and that all stylists wash their hands and equipment between each client. The group also asks that all employees or clients who feel sick stay home—they don’t charge a rescheduling or cancellation fee.

Nailsaloon

As of now, the DC locations are open. The group has hand sanitizer available for use at its locations, and is asking that each client and technician washes his or her hands before an appointment (and technicians always wear gloves during a treatment). The group has also expanded the areas that it regularly disinfects, wiping down side tables, door handles, and polish trays, as well. Additionally, the group says that anyone who is out running errands and passes a studio may come in to wash their hands, if they’d like.

Varnish Lane

As of now, all DC-area locations are open. In an email, the group says it’s providing hand sanitizer to clients and staff, increasing its cleaning routine, and wiping down doorknobs, countertops, and polish bottles. It will also clean gel lamps before and after each service. The group also asks clients and employees that aren’t feeling well to stay home.

Bang Salon at Vida Fitness

As of now, all DC-area locations are open. In an email, the group says hand sanitizer is available to all guests. It also reminds clients that technicians and stylists wash their hands before and after each treatment, that linens are washed after every service, and that stations are cleaned throughout the day.

This post will be updated as we get more information.

