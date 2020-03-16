News

Governor Hogan Closes Maryland Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, and Gyms

The decision was made in light of new CDC recommendations

Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is shutting down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms in the state, effective 5 p.m. today.

All gatherings of more than 50 people are banned as well, matching the new CDC recommendations about limiting events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

The new ruling comes just days after Hogan closed all Maryland public schools, and a day after he ordered the closures of all casinos, racetracks, and off-track betting parlors.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will be implementing similar closures.

Currently, restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters are still allowed to function in the District, but Mayor Muriel Bowser shut down DC nightclubs Sunday and ordered restaurants to implement social distancing measures when serving customers.

 

 

