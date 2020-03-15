No Bar Seating, No Standing: DC Mayor Announces New Coronavirus Rules for Bars and Restaurants



On Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of actions and restrictions for DC bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues to combat the spread of Covid-19. Among the measures are limits on seating capacity, a suspension of bar seating, and eliminating standing room in drinking establishments.

Bowser also announced that venues licensed as nightclubs and multi-purpose event facilities must temporarily suspend operations. For bars and restaurants, capacity is limited to 250 patrons or less. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart, and can only accommodate six or fewer patrons.

The new public health regulations come amid growing calls—including from those within the industry—to shut down non-essential businesses and restrict public gatherings, similar to measures taken in France and Italy. Despite calls from the Center for Disease Control for social distancing, certain DC bars and restaurants were busy on Saturday.

A growing number of business owners have decided to temporarily close their restaurants during the health crisis—most notably José Andrés, who announced on Sunday that’ll he’ll shutter at all of his restaurants and transform some into “community kitchens” offering free or affordable meals.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

