Chef José Andrés Will Close All Of His Restaurants and Transform Some Into “Community Kitchens”

Some of the biggest names in the restaurant world—Union Square Hospitality Group’s Danny Meyer and Momofuku’s David Chang—have announced they’re temporarily shutting down their restaurants in response to the coronavirus crisis. Now, DC’s most famous chef, José Andrés, is following suit.

Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup will close all of its 20-plus restaurants beginning March 15 until further notice. Starting March 17, some of the them will transform into “community kitchens” that offer affordable or free to-go lunches for those in need as part of a nationwide effort from his emergency relief organization, World Central Kitchen.

“We are in an unprecedented emergency…and as painful as it is, ALL restaurants, bars, etc. must be closed across America if we are to avoid what’s happening in other countries. This is the only way,” Andrés tweeted.

The company will continue to pay every employee for the next two weeks and are trying to figure out what they can do beyond that.

The DC restaurants turning into community kitchens include America Eats Tavern, Zaytinya, Oyamel, and the three  locations of Jaleo (Andrés’s Spanish diner Mercado Little Spain in New York will as well). The restaurants will be open daily from noon to 5 PM and operate out of their side doors, or back upstairs patio in the case of Georgetown’s America Eats Tavern.

Locations of fast-casual Beefsteak will offer delivery only, and flauta food truck Pepe will remain open. Avant-garde tasting room Minibar and adjoining Barmini are closed. Rebookings and refunds will be available for those with existing reservations.

World Central Kitchen has already been involved in coronavirus response efforts. The non-profit provided meals to people quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan as well as the Grand Princess in California.

