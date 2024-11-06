Chef José Andrés on Trump’s Win: “We Will Be Fine”

In many ways, chef and humanitarian José Andrés has acted as a foil to Donald Trump ever since the former/incoming president announced his bid for the White House. In 2015, Andrés pulled his restaurant from the DC Trump hotel because of Trump’s inflammatory remarks about Mexican immigrants, resulting in a high-profile legal battle. Plus, he’s been constantly needling Trump on social media for his policies and behavior in the years since. So what does Andrés think about Trump’s return to DC?

“We had republican and democrat presidents since I arrived 32 years ago….we will be fine USA will be fine,” Andrés says in a text message. (Andrés did not respond to a request for a phone interview, but he did answer a couple questions via text.)

Andrés also downplayed Trump’s ability to make good on threats for a mass deportation of immigrants: “He would not be able to deport….because he will need them to build the country and run it….including his own wineries and hotels…”

If Andrés sounds like a politician, well, he could be—someday. The day before the election, Andrés challenged Maryland congressman Andy Harris on X for claiming prices were up 20 percent under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. “I will retire and run for your seat,” Andrés posted. “You are a disgrace making so many lies and hateful rhetoric..Maryland deserves better specially in my favorite state in the USA…..Maryland!”

Asked if he would really run for office in Maryland, Andrés says not yet. “Would be for Senator,” he texted with a laughing emoji. In fact, this is not the first time Andrés has talked about running for a Senate seat in Maryland (where Democrat Angela Alsobrooks defeated Republican Larry Hogan last night, becoming the first Black woman elected to the office). Andrés, a Bethesda resident, told Washingtonian in 2018 that if he ran, it would likely be as an independent because neither a Democratic nor Republican Congress has been able to pass real immigration reform.

“I wouldn’t mind running for senator of Maryland, because I think we’re in need of shaping Congress,” Andrés said at the time. “I consider myself a Millennial, and I think we are going to need more young people on the right and on the left, people of respect and understanding.”

He added: “If I don’t see things get better in terms of understanding, maybe we need a chef in the capital that can bring everybody to the table and start having these kinds of honorable conversations. We know that at a table, good things happen.”

