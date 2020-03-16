How to Support Your Local Bookstores Right Now



Independent booksellers are one of many sectors of the local economy vulnerable to upheaval caused by the novel coronavirus, and several local spots are offering special deals to stay afloat. Here are some ways you can social distance, support local bookstores, and fill the time with a new read all at once.

This post will be updated.

Bards Alley

This Vienna bookstore is offering free curbside pickup for customers who call in their book orders through March 31st. Place orders by calling the store at 571-459-2653.

Capitol Hill Books

They’re closed to the public, but guests can email info@capitolhillbooks-dc.com to schedule in-person private visits of up to four guests, fulfilling every Beauty and the Beast fan’s wildest dreams. (“Ever dreamed of having a bookstore all to yourself?” the store posted on Twitter.) The store is also offering free domestic shipping.

East City Bookshop

Order a book within a one-mile radius of this Capitol Hill store and you’ll get it delivered for a discounted $2 shipping fee.

Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe

This Dupont Circle establishment offers delivery of select popular titles through the Postmates app, which means you can order takeout and a short story collection in the same sitting. Customers who wish to place a curbside pickup order can do so by calling the store or emailing books@kramers.com.

Libro.fm

This Seattle-based audiobook company lets you order audiobooks through local, independent bookstores—including many DMV stores—which means that 100 percent of your purchase goes to supporting your neighborhood shops. Right now, they’re running a deal for new members to get two audiobooks for $14.99.

Lost City Books

Lost City Books just reopened its Adams Morgan location in February. Now, they’re shipping free of charge in the District. Owner Adam Waterreus says that customers should email oracle@lostcitybookstore.com, visit their website, or get in touch via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter if they are interested in ordering books or gift cards.

Loyalty Bookstore

For the month of March, this newly reopened bookstore with locations in Petworth and Silver Spring is shipping books for a flat $2 rate. Already burned through your TBR pile over the weekend? Check out their suggested reading list on their website.

Mahogany Books

This Anacostia store specializes in books by black authors. It’s closed to the public, but customers can order books at a discounted shipping rate through the bookstore’s website through March 25.

One More Page Books

This Arlington bookstore is offering free curbside pickup and free delivery to homes in North Arlington, Falls Church and McLean. Orders received by 3 p.m. will be delivered in the same day, the store announced on Twitter. Orders can be placed through their website.

Politics and Prose

Politics and Prose will offer free shipping through March 31 on all orders going to addresses in the U.S. Place orders through their website or over the phone at 202-364-1919.

Scrawl Books

If you order online from this Reston bookstore today before 4 p.m., you can make the cutoff for a special same-day delivery service to addresses in Reston, Herndon, Great Falls, and Sterling.

Solid State Books

This H Street coffee-bar-slash-bookstore is closed to the public, but they will be taking curbside orders for books and gift cards over the phone at 202-897-4201 or through their website.

