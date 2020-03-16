

Kids’ author Mo Willems is here to make Mondays a little better for a while: Starting today, he’ll release a new “Lunch Doodle” video each Monday at 1 PM.

Willems—he of the beloved Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Knuffle Bunny, and the Elephant and Piggy series, though you already knew that—is the current Education Artist in Residence at the Kennedy Center. He says his livestream will virtually invite “learners of all ages” into his studio and encourage them to draw and write with him. New videos will be posted to the Mo Willems page on the Kennedy Center’s website.

Willems is encouraging students to send him questions at LUNCHDOODLES@kennedy-center.org, and he’ll try to answer some of the questions in his videos. “I know a lot of you guys are not in school. You’re at home right now, because of all the things that are going on. Well guess what? I’m at home, too,” he said in a video press release. “We’re gonna hang out together. Matter of fact, I’m really looking forward to it.”

For a list of other cultural organizations in the District that are adapting programs for online, click here.

