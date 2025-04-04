How a Giant Sculpture of Mars Rolled Around the Kennedy Center Grounds

Forget artist boycotts, Trump meddling, or jam-band justice: What Washingtonians want to know about the Kennedy Center this morning is: How did a giant sculpture of Mars start to roll around the arts complex’s grounds yesterday?
The feisty planet is part of an exhibit at the REACH called “Celestial Bodies: Earth, Moon, Mars,” which is itself part of the center’s three-week-long festival called “EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky.” The inflatables were produced by Czech artists. You can see them come to life in slow-motion below:
The planet slipped the surly bounds of Earth during yesterday’s high winds, a Kennedy Center source tells us, and it was swiftly returned to its designated spot unharmed. The DC area has been extremely gusty this year.