How a Giant Sculpture of Mars Rolled Around the Kennedy Center Grounds

It was part of an exhibit of inflatable planets and got loose during yesterday's wind.

Mars Kennedy Center
Screenshot from Washingtonian Problems' Instagram post.

Forget artist boycotts, Trump meddling, or jam-band justice: What Washingtonians want to know about the Kennedy Center this morning is: How did a giant sculpture of Mars start to roll around the arts complex’s grounds yesterday?

 

The feisty planet is part of an exhibit at the REACH called “Celestial Bodies: Earth, Moon, Mars,” which is itself part of the center’s three-week-long festival called “EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky.” The inflatables were produced by Czech artists. You can see them come to life in slow-motion below:

The planet slipped the surly bounds of Earth during yesterday’s high winds, a Kennedy Center source tells us, and it was swiftly returned to its designated spot unharmed. The DC area has been extremely gusty this year.

