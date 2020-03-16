These Fitness Studios Will Stream Workout Classes While Everyone Is Staying Home



Due to the Covid-19 crisis, many fitness studios and gyms are temporarily closing their doors. But a bit of good news: Many are also streaming their workouts. We’ve gathered classes and workouts you can stream while at home, and will update this list as we get more information. If you have tips or updates to include, please email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Bluebird Sky Yoga

The yoga studio will stream both free and for-purchase classes. To take a regularly scheduled class, head to the studio’s website, sign up and pay (you can choose from a membership, class pack, or drop-in price), and you’ll get a link to join the Zoom live broadcast. Additionally, the group will live stream classes on its Facebook page at 12:30 PM EST.

Flow Yoga Center

The group will live stream several of its flows via Zoom. To sign up, visit its registration page and make a donation. Additionally, the group will stream a series of talks about maintaining wellbeing during uncertain times.

Haus Yoga

The studio will live stream all its classes via its YouTube channel, and it also has pre-recorded flows that you can stream, too. The group requests you make a donation to participate.

The Bar Method

Via its online platform, the studio live streams its workouts, has a variety of pre-recorded workouts, and has a 14-day free trial for folks who are not already members. Any pre-existing clients that maintain their membership during the next few weeks will get 10-percent off the following two months of their membership.

CorePower

The studio is giving folks free access to its On Demand streaming service. It includes a variety of pre-recorded flows, and the group will add new classes each week.

305 Fitness

The group has a YouTube channel with at-home workouts and choreography sessions, so you can keep learning the moves for your workouts while at home.

Fit4Mom DC

The DC-area prenatal and postnatal fitness group will move its workouts online. Check the website’s schedule to register for classes, and you’ll get a Zoom link to stream the workout. The group will also host virtual get-togethers via its private Facebook page for members.

202strong

The DC-area fitness group will live stream free daily workouts at 12 PM EST via its YouTube page. All the strength and circuit classes will be saved to its account, so you can access them later, too.

Fitness Snob

The DC fitness studio will live stream some of its workouts, such as a Bollywood-inspired Doonya workout. Sign up online beforehand to stream classes, which are $5 each.

Fuse Pilates

The DC-area pilates group will stream a series of its classes. To sign up, check out its schedule and either purchase a class or use your existing membership. You’ll then get a Zoom link to stream the class. A drop-in class is $22.

Cut Seven

The crew at the DC studio created a Google Drive folder where trainers will post free daily workouts for folks to do on their own. Check out their Instagram for workout updates, too.

We will be updating this post as we get more information.

