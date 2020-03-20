A Washington Post employee has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a memo sent to staffers Friday from human resources VP Wayne Connell. The employee worked from New York and their last day in the office was March 10, the day Post employees were told to begin working from home. Post management says it’s letting everyone know out of an abundance of caution.

Full memo:

To All Post Employees & Contractors,

Earlier today, we learned that one of our New York-based employees has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home.

The last time this person was in the New York office was March 10, which was the day before a majority of employees began working remotely. But there is no way to confirm exactly when or how this person contracted the virus. So, out of an abundance of caution, we are letting all employees know. As always, if anyone develops symptoms, please contact your doctor. We also ask that we respect each employee’s right to privacy, hence our omission of the person’s name.

We have taken significant steps to help protect the health and safety of our employees, and will continue to do so. You can help by letting us know if you are exhibiting symptoms or test positive for the virus, so that we can take additional action, if warranted. Please reach out to me, Tracy Grant, or Gregg Fernandes anytime. You can also send an email to questions@washpost.com.

Many thanks,

Wayne