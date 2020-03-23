Governor Larry Hogan Orders All Non-Essential Maryland Businesses to Close at 5 p.m.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today at a press conference that all non-essential businesses must close at 5 p.m. A list of businesses that will be exempt from the new order will be released later today, along with a press release including more detail.

Hogan has not yet issued an order to shelter in place. Hogan said in some ways, closing all non-essential businesses is a more aggressive approach, as people can still leave their homes to work at non-essential businesses when ordered to shelter in place.

Hogan also announced that information about new resources, including grants and loans, to aid small businesses during this time will be forthcoming.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are 288 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

