News

Governor Larry Hogan Orders All Non-Essential Maryland Businesses to Close at 5 p.m.

It's the latest move in the state's effort to slow the spread of Covid-19

Written by
| Published on

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today at a press conference that all non-essential businesses must close at 5 p.m. A list of businesses that will be exempt from the new order will be released later today, along with a press release including more detail.

Hogan has not yet issued an order to shelter in place. Hogan said in some ways, closing all non-essential businesses is a more aggressive approach, as people can still leave their homes to work at non-essential businesses when ordered to shelter in place.

Hogan also announced that information about new resources, including grants and loans, to aid small businesses during this time will be forthcoming. 

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are 288 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day