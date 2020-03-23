News

The NIH Is Shutting Down All Non-Critical Onsite Operations

Coronavirus-related labs will still be open

Coronavirus 2020

In an email sent to NIH employees Friday, NIH director Francis Collins announced that only “mission-critical functions” will be allowed to continue onsite starting March 23.

“Mission-critical” functions include direct research on COVID-19, care of and labwork for non-elective NIH research participants, urgent public health research, work involving significant research investments that could be lost if not continued, and care of research animals.

Those working on non-critical functions should only access the labs when absolutely necessary for essential maintenance. Only one person is allowed in a non-critical lab at a time.

Employees were encouraged to telework last week. Those who can do their work remotely will continue to do so.

These conditions will likely last through April.

