What Are the Games We’re Playing While Shut Inside?

The last time Washingtonian checked in with Kathleen Donahue, the owner of the Capitol Hill game shop Labyrinth, it was to ask whether Candy Land was a better game to play while social distancing than Pandemic. (Answer: Candy Land is a worse game than almost anything, though it has a fascinating historical connection to a previous epidemic.)

Labyrinth is due to shut down at 9 PM tonight, following Mayor Bowser’s order to close non-essential businesses, and it will remain closed till April 24. I asked Donahue what has been selling well over the past week-plus of DC being largely shut down. Jigsaw puzzles have been moving like crazy, she says: “We can’t keep them in stock.” Also, educational games for kids. (She’s previously recommended Kingdomino, Sushi Go, and Periodic.)

According to an email from Donahue, these are the top selling games for adults.

Magic: the Gathering (especially the new Mystery boosters)

Azul

D&D 5e Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount (new Dungeons & Dragons book)

Pandemic

Ticket to Ride

Pokemon

Bananagrams

Scrabble

Uno

Codenames

7 Wonders Duel

Catan

Labyrinth is still offering curbside pickup and delivery Wednesday. You need to make your order before 2 PM. It plans to offer some virtual events over the coming weeks, like online D&D for kids, which begins Friday.