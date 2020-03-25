News

What Are the Games We’re Playing While Shut Inside?

A lot of Magic: the Gathering, it appears.

Image by Diane Macdonald/iStock.
Coronavirus 2020

The last time Washingtonian checked in with Kathleen Donahue, the owner of the Capitol Hill game shop Labyrinth, it was to ask whether Candy Land was a better game to play while social distancing than Pandemic. (Answer: Candy Land is a worse game than almost anything, though it has a fascinating historical connection to a previous epidemic.)

Labyrinth is due to shut down at 9 PM tonight, following Mayor Bowser’s order to close non-essential businesses, and it will remain closed till April 24. I asked Donahue what has been selling well over the past week-plus of DC being largely shut down. Jigsaw puzzles have been moving like crazy, she says: “We can’t keep them in stock.” Also, educational games for kids. (She’s previously recommended Kingdomino, Sushi Go, and Periodic.)

According to an email from Donahue, these are the top selling games for adults.

Magic: the Gathering (especially the new Mystery boosters)
Azul
D&D 5e Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount (new Dungeons & Dragons book)
Pandemic
Ticket to Ride
Pokemon
Bananagrams
Scrabble
Uno
Codenames
7 Wonders Duel
Catan

Labyrinth is still offering curbside pickup and delivery Wednesday. You need to make your order before 2 PM. It plans to offer some virtual events over the coming weeks, like online D&D for kids, which begins Friday.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

