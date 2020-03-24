Mayor Muriel Bowser Is Closing All Non-Essential Businesses in DC



On Tuesday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’ll be closing all non-essential businesses in the District.

Some of these non-essential businesses include salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and tanning salons. More details about what businesses are considered essential and when these closures will be put into effect will be released this afternoon.

Bowser has closed other non-essential businesses in past weeks to promote social distancing. All gyms and theaters are closed, as well as nightclubs, bars, and restaurants except for takeout and delivery.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced similar measures yesterday. Neither he nor Bowser currently have plans to issue any shelter in place orders like the ones in Illinois and California. Hogan said Monday he believes closing non-essential businesses is more effective than issuing a shelter in place order.

