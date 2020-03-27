Shopping

You Can Now Buy Anthony Fauci Swag

T-shirts, mugs, pillows—and, yes, even a Fauci prayer candle.

Written by
Published on
Coronavirus 2020

Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Fauci stans, assemble! Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has emerged as the celebrity of the coronavirus crisis. Like others before him (remember Mueller mania?), his prominence has yielded buttons, t-shirts, and gifts, all flaunting the Fauci.

Fauci face socks

Another reason you won’t want to wear your shoes inside. $9.99, Etsy.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci Fan Club” button

Fauci-fy any look with this pin. $3.16, Etsy.

“I need a hero” T-shirt

Paying homage to Fauci and Bonnie Tyler? This shirt is working overtime. $19.99, Etsy.

“Honk for Dr. Fauci” lawn sign

A social distancing win: Show your support without leaving the house. $14.95, Etsy.

Fauci Prayer Candle

Praying you washed your hands. $20.20, Etsy.

“Fauci 2020” T-shirt

Finally, a shirt for those White House coronavirus briefings. $18, Etsy.

“Hope” sweatshirt

Thanks, Fauci. $18.99, Amazon

“Keep calm and wash your hands” mug

A little PSA to go with your morning coffee. $19.95, Etsy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci T-shirt

A perfectly acceptable day-to-evening look in your self-quarantine. $29.00, Esty.

“I Heart Dr. Fauci” throw pillow

For sweet, scientific dreams. $20.66, Redbubble

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck

Daniella joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and lives in Logan Circle.

