Some Virginia Wineries Are Doing Virtual Tastings—and Delivering Bottles to Homes for Free

Among the many businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus are area wineries, which have closed their tasting rooms and aren’t getting the day-trippers (and buyers) they normally would. Wineries in this region tend to be small and family-owned—and, are looking for ways to ride out the crisis.

Some, like Breaux Vineyards in Loudoun County and Molon Lave Vineyards in Fauquier County, are streaming virtual wine-tastings. Most wineries are continuing to ship orders, and many have lowered or even waived shipping fees. Jefferson Vineyards, for example, offers free shipping for orders of at least three bottles, while Naked Mountain has free shipping on two bottles or more. Barrel Oak Winery is shipping any size order for free—and is discounting cases by 50 percent.

Many vineyards are also providing curbside pickup. If you’d rather not go out at all, a number of the region’s wineries will deliver bottles to your door—sometimes for free. Molon Lave is delivering for free to Fairfax County, while Paradise Springs Winery offers free delivery within 25 miles of its Clifton location for a minimum three bottles.

For a complete list of area wineries and their curbside and delivery options, click here.

