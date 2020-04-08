Where to Find DC-Made Hand-Sanitizer



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Pretty much every DC distillery (plus at least one coffee roastery) has expanded its lineup from gin, whiskey, and rum to hand-sanitizer amid nationwide shortages. The bulk of the product is being sold to local government for frontline workers or donated to healthcare professions, non-profits, and other groups in need. However, the general public can also snag some bottles. Here’s how:

Compass Coffee

Multiple locations

Find 16-ounce bottles of “Simple Sanitizer” at all Union Kitchen Grocery locations. You can also stop by Compass Coffee’s shop at 1535 7th St., NW to fill your own bottle for a 25-percent discount.

Cotton & Reed

1330 5th St., NE

Sanitizer is available at the distillery only, Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7 PM. A free 2-ounce bottle comes with the purchase of rum, but you can also buy the smaller bottles for $4.50 each or 16-ounce bottles for $16. Limit of two each per person.

Don Ciccio & Figli

1907 Fairview Ave., NE

The Italian-style liqueur and amaro producer is making a hand-sanitizer dubbed “Acqua Marina” with “Amalfi Coast scent.” It’s available in six different sizes—from 4-ounces for $5.50 to one gallon for $145. Pickup and delivery is available Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM and Saturday from 2 PM to 6 PM.

One Eight Distilling

1135 Okie St., NE

This Ivy City distillery has made hand sanitizer out of beer kegs from DC Brau and what was originally going to apple brandy from Anxo Cidery. Get free sanitizer with every order from the online shop (where everything is is 15-percent off). You can also preorder a 4-ounce bottle for $5.30 or a gallon for for $90.40. Pickup available at the distillery or at the Dupont Circle FreshFarm Market on Sundays.

Founding Spirits

Multiple locations

The group behind Founding Farmers is temporarily out of its hand-sanitizer produced at Farmers & Distillers in DC, but a new batch is coming soon. Look for two-ounce bottles from their online marketplace for $4 and 750 mL (refillable) bottles for $20. Limit one bottle per person.

Republic Restoratives

1369 New York Ave., NE

Buy a bottle of booze, and get a two-ounce hand-sanitizer for free. Order online for pickup or same-day delivery.

Join the conversation!