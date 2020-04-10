Mayor Bowser Has Called for a “Citywide Moment of Prayer and Silence” Today at 11 AM to Honor Those Affected by and Combating Covid-19



As DC residents continue to shelter-in-place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a call for a citywide moment of prayer and silence on April 10 at 11 AM.

Mayor Bowser announced the proclamation on Twitter April 9.

I proclaim at 11 am on Friday, April 10, 2020 in DC as a CITYWIDE MOMENT OF PRAYER AND SILENCE, and ask all Washingtonians to participate. Join us, wherever you are, to honor those who have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and those on the front lines fighting this virus. pic.twitter.com/YkqvQqTfR0 — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) April 10, 2020

The proclamation reads “I call on Washingtonians of all backgrounds, faiths, and religions to join together in prayer and reflection for those who have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and who are essential on the front lines fighting this virus.”

The mayor has also asked that all DC flags in the city be flown at half-mast until April 12.

