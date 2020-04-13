News

The Washington Region’s Number of Covid-19 Cases Is Up 6 percent From Sunday

A look at how the virus is spreading in Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland, and the District.

The greater Washington, DC, region reported a total of 9,465 cases of Covid-19 as of Monday morning, an increase of 516 cases, or 6 percent, from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Here is the breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past five days, using data from Hopkins:

As of 4/13/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465
Total new cases for DMV region: 516

DC total cases: 1,875

Maryland total cases: 5,317
Maryland new cases: 315
Prince George’s County: 2,035
Montgomery County: 1,631
Anne Arundel County: 659
Howard County: 371
Frederick County: 368
Charles County: 253

Northern Virginia total cases: 2,273
Northern Virginia new cases: 104
Fairfax County: 1,008
Arlington County: 366
Prince William County: 389
Loudoun County: 309
Alexandria City: 198
Falls Church City: 2
Fairfax City: 1

As of 4/12/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949
Total new cases for DMV region: 929
DC total cases: 1,778
DC new cases: 118

Maryland total cases: 5,002
Maryland new cases:516
Prince George’s County: 1,923
Montgomery County: 1,537
Anne Arundel County:615
Howard County: 351
Frederick County:341
Charles County: 235

Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169
Northern Virginia new cases: 295
Fairfax County: 946
Arlington County: 349
Prince William County: 390
Loudoun County: 296
Alexandria City: 188
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/11/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020
Total new cases for DMV region: 914

DC total cases: 1,660
DC new cases: 137

Maryland total cases: 4,486
Maryland new cases579
Prince George’s County: 1,716
Montgomery County: 1,388
Anne Arundel County:554
Howard County: 319
Frederick County:289
Charles County: 220

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874
Northern Virginia new cases: 198
Fairfax County:777
Arlington County:312
Prince William County:337
Loudoun County:274
Alexandria City: 174
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/10/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106
Total new cases for DMV region: 697

DC total cases: 1,523 
DC new cases: 83

Maryland total cases: 3,907
Maryland new cases: 406
Prince George’s County: 1,476
Montgomery County: 1,214
Anne Arundel County: 505 confirmed
Howard County: 299 confirmed
Frederick County: 233 confirmed
Charles County: 180 confirmed

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676
Northern Virginia new cases: 208
Fairfax County: 690 confirmed
Arlington County: 280
Prince William County: 299 confirmed
Loudoun County: 258
Alexandria City: 149
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/9/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409
Total new cases for DMV region: 1074

DC total cases: 1,440
DC new cases: 219

Maryland total cases: 3,501
Maryland new cases: 717
Prince George’s County: 1,310
Montgomery County: 1088
Anne Arundel County: 466
Howard County: 274
Frederick County: 199
Charles County: 164

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468
Northern Virginia new cases: 128
Fairfax County: 570
Arlington County: 254
Prince William County: 263
Loudoun County: 238
Alexandria City: 143
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

