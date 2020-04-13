The Washington Region’s Number of Covid-19 Cases Is Up 6 percent From Sunday



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The greater Washington, DC, region reported a total of 9,465 cases of Covid-19 as of Monday morning, an increase of 516 cases, or 6 percent, from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past five days, using data from Hopkins:

As of 4/13/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465

Total new cases for DMV region: 516

DC total cases: 1,875

Maryland total cases: 5,317

Maryland new cases: 315

Prince George’s County: 2,035

Montgomery County: 1,631

Anne Arundel County: 659

Howard County: 371

Frederick County: 368

Charles County: 253

Northern Virginia total cases: 2,273

Northern Virginia new cases: 104

Fairfax County: 1,008

Arlington County: 366

Prince William County: 389

Loudoun County: 309

Alexandria City: 198

Falls Church City: 2

Fairfax City: 1

As of 4/12/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949

Total new cases for DMV region: 929

DC total cases: 1,778

DC new cases: 118

Maryland total cases: 5,002

Maryland new cases:516

Prince George’s County: 1,923

Montgomery County: 1,537

Anne Arundel County:615

Howard County: 351

Frederick County:341

Charles County: 235

Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169

Northern Virginia new cases: 295

Fairfax County: 946

Arlington County: 349

Prince William County: 390

Loudoun County: 296

Alexandria City: 188

Falls Church City: 0

Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/11/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020

Total new cases for DMV region: 914

DC total cases: 1,660

DC new cases: 137

Maryland total cases: 4,486

Maryland new cases: 579

Prince George’s County: 1,716

Montgomery County: 1,388

Anne Arundel County:554

Howard County: 319

Frederick County:289

Charles County: 220

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874

Northern Virginia new cases: 198

Fairfax County:777

Arlington County:312

Prince William County:337

Loudoun County:274

Alexandria City: 174

Falls Church City: 0

Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/10/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106

Total new cases for DMV region: 697

DC total cases: 1,523

DC new cases: 83

Maryland total cases: 3,907

Maryland new cases: 406

Prince George’s County: 1,476

Montgomery County: 1,214

Anne Arundel County: 505 confirmed

Howard County: 299 confirmed

Frederick County: 233 confirmed

Charles County: 180 confirmed

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676

Northern Virginia new cases: 208

Fairfax County: 690 confirmed

Arlington County: 280

Prince William County: 299 confirmed

Loudoun County: 258

Alexandria City: 149

Falls Church City: 0

Fairfax City: 0

As of 4/9/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409

Total new cases for DMV region: 1074

DC total cases: 1,440

DC new cases: 219

Maryland total cases: 3,501

Maryland new cases: 717

Prince George’s County: 1,310

Montgomery County: 1088

Anne Arundel County: 466

Howard County: 274

Frederick County: 199

Charles County: 164

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468

Northern Virginia new cases: 128

Fairfax County: 570

Arlington County: 254

Prince William County: 263

Loudoun County: 238

Alexandria City: 143

Falls Church City: 0

Fairfax City: 0

Join the conversation!