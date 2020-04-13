The Washington Region’s Number of Covid-19 Cases Is Up 6 percent From Sunday

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
The greater Washington, DC, region reported a total of 9,465 cases of Covid-19 as of Monday morning, an increase of 516 cases, or 6 percent, from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Here is the breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past five days, using data from Hopkins:
As of 4/13/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465
Total new cases for DMV region: 516
DC total cases: 1,875
Maryland total cases: 5,317
Maryland new cases: 315
Prince George’s County: 2,035
Montgomery County: 1,631
Anne Arundel County: 659
Howard County: 371
Frederick County: 368
Charles County: 253
Northern Virginia total cases: 2,273
Northern Virginia new cases: 104
Fairfax County: 1,008
Arlington County: 366
Prince William County: 389
Loudoun County: 309
Alexandria City: 198
Falls Church City: 2
Fairfax City: 1
As of 4/12/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949
Total new cases for DMV region: 929
DC total cases: 1,778
DC new cases: 118
Maryland total cases: 5,002
Maryland new cases:516
Prince George’s County: 1,923
Montgomery County: 1,537
Anne Arundel County:615
Howard County: 351
Frederick County:341
Charles County: 235
Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169
Northern Virginia new cases: 295
Fairfax County: 946
Arlington County: 349
Prince William County: 390
Loudoun County: 296
Alexandria City: 188
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0
As of 4/11/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020
Total new cases for DMV region: 914
DC total cases: 1,660
DC new cases: 137
Maryland total cases: 4,486
Maryland new cases: 579
Prince George’s County: 1,716
Montgomery County: 1,388
Anne Arundel County:554
Howard County: 319
Frederick County:289
Charles County: 220
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874
Northern Virginia new cases: 198
Fairfax County:777
Arlington County:312
Prince William County:337
Loudoun County:274
Alexandria City: 174
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0
As of 4/10/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106
Total new cases for DMV region: 697
DC total cases: 1,523
DC new cases: 83
Maryland total cases: 3,907
Maryland new cases: 406
Prince George’s County: 1,476
Montgomery County: 1,214
Anne Arundel County: 505 confirmed
Howard County: 299 confirmed
Frederick County: 233 confirmed
Charles County: 180 confirmed
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676
Northern Virginia new cases: 208
Fairfax County: 690 confirmed
Arlington County: 280
Prince William County: 299 confirmed
Loudoun County: 258
Alexandria City: 149
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0
As of 4/9/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409
Total new cases for DMV region: 1074
DC total cases: 1,440
DC new cases: 219
Maryland total cases: 3,501
Maryland new cases: 717
Prince George’s County: 1,310
Montgomery County: 1088
Anne Arundel County: 466
Howard County: 274
Frederick County: 199
Charles County: 164
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468
Northern Virginia new cases: 128
Fairfax County: 570
Arlington County: 254
Prince William County: 263
Loudoun County: 238
Alexandria City: 143
Falls Church City: 0
Fairfax City: 0